Photos: Dak Prescott, Girlfriend Had Appropriate Halloween Costume

Dak Prescott has had a pretty rough 2020 so far. Thankfully, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his girlfriend were able to have some fun on Halloween.

The star NFL quarterback is currently out for the season with an injury, but he still managed to dress up for Halloween. So, too, did his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.

Prescott appropriately went as a medical patient, real crutches and all, while his girlfriend dressed up as a nurse with Jello shots.

Egotastic Sports shared some photos of the costume.

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dressed Up as His Sexy Nurse for Halloween https://t.co/8Sswr6Iu0X — EgotasticSports (@EgotasticSports) November 3, 2020

Prescott and Buffett have been dating for a while, but went public a couple of months ago. Prescott has to be enjoying Natalie’s company as he rehabs his season-ending injury.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, have been struggling pretty badly without Prescott on the field. Dallas is set to take on Pittsburgh on Sunday and could be starting Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert at quarterback.

Jerry Jones says the team is not tanking, though.

“Tanking has nothing to do with the performance of a player, the performance of a coach, the performance of getting better, the performance of the things you do to try to win the ballgame in my mind,” Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Tuesday. “Could you make a decision to play a younger player more or a player that you’re going to be pretty firm that you’re going to be going forward with in contract wise than a different situation? And the answer is — I can see that, yeah. I can see that you make sure that you get these guys those reps.

“The only way to have and get better in the NFL is for reps, and game reps are precious, hard to come by. And you don’t get them by just that issue if you’re sitting there competing for the championship.”

The Cowboys and the Steelers are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.