Photos: The Cowboys Cheerleaders Have A New Look This Season

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have a new look for the 2020 NFL regular season.

Dallas is one of a few NFL teams allowing fans inside the stadium for games. The Cowboys will have a reduced capacity at AT&T Stadium this fall.

The Cowboys’ cheerleaders are masked up for games this fall. Here’s a glimpse at what the iconic cheerleaders will look like this season:

Pregame rehearsal for @DCCheerleaders which will be located this season on Touchdown Decks begins each end zone @ATTStadium @dallascowboys #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/dhVVJA9l0g — KristiCowboySideline (@KristiCowboy) September 20, 2020

Dallas’ local CBS affiliate had some details on the plans for AT&T Stadium this season:

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be limited to a maximum 25 percent capacity for the game against the Atlanta Falcons. Even with the smaller crowd this could still be the biggest North Texas gathering since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 20,000 fans are expected to attend.

The Cowboys are hoping to put on a show for their fans on Sunday afternoon. Dallas is coming off a frustrating Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Dak Prescott is hoping for more deep balls in Week 2:

“Obviously, you go back and look at the game plan, that’s something we want to take advantage of and do more,” Prescott said, according to DallasCowboys.com. “I realize that was the first shot taken downfield as well, and the receivers we have, I think you want to give them more opportunities to make plays whether it’s one on one, whether it’s a designed play or not.”

The Cowboys and the Falcons are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on FOX.