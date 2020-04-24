Photos: Jerry Jones’ NFL Draft Setup Is Going Viral

It was a good night for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. Former Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb fell all the way to pick No. 17, allowing Jones to swoop in and select the Sooners alum.

While most of the excitement is centered around the Cowboys’ brilliant draft pick, Jones’ draft-room setup is garnering major attention. The Cowboys’ owner had his own “war room” on his private yacht.

Jones’ yacht is rumored to be worth $250 million – we’d expect nothing less from the billionaire. The Cowboys’ owner has never been shy to flaunt his luxurious lifestyle.

Check out Jones’ 2020 NFL Draft war room in the pics below:

Jerry Jones’ draft room is on his $250 million super-yacht. Now that’s a super-flex. pic.twitter.com/ZJwgrUcehX — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) April 24, 2020

It’s all fun and games when it comes to how fans view the Cowboys’ owner. But Jones has had immense success in the draft during his ownership in Dallas.

No one expected Lamb to fall all the way to the No. 17 pick in the first round of the draft Thursday night. But the Cowboys certainly won’t be complaining. Lamb is an elite talent – and now Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense has another major weapon to work with in the passing game.

The Cowboys will be a legitimate NFC East contender in the 2020 season with Lamb now in the fold.