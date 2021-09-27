Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

On Monday night, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott will make his long-awaited return to AT&T Stadium.

Prescott hasn’t played in front of his home fans since the 2020 season when he suffered a brutal leg injury. In just a few hours, he’ll be back on the field in front of a raucous crowd in Arlington, Texas.

While there will be thousands of fans there to watch Prescott and the Cowboys, there will be one special fan in attendance. The Cowboys quarterback’s longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett will likely be there.

Here are a few photos of the couple.

Earlier this summer, Natalie posted a message on social media for Prescott’s birthday.

“Happy birthday my love!🎂 So proud of everything you’ve accomplished and overcome this past year. I love sharing this crazy life with you and know you’re going to do amazing things in your 28th year! My cowboy, travel buddy, doggy daddy, and best friend.. I love you!” she said.

It’s unclear how long Prescott and Buffett have been dating, but the couple went Instagram official back in July of 2020.

Buffett helped Prescott as he went through an intense rehabilitation program.

The couple has also enjoyed a few vacations after Prescott got back to full strength and recently went to Mexico.

Check it out.

In just under two hours, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The action kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.