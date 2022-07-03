Photos: Meet The Cowboys Swimsuit Calendar Cover Model
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders released their annual, ever-popular swimsuit calendar earlier this summer.
Dallas' iconic cheerleading team took a trip down south to shoot their 2022 swimsuit calendar.
Kat, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading veteran, is on the cover of this year's calendar.
Kat, with nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram, is among the Cowboys' most-popular cheerleaders on social media.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, will hope to bounce back from their disappointing Wild Card round playoff loss to the 49ers this fall.