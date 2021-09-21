Pro Football Focus’ Highest-Graded NFL Player This Season

Pro Football Focus has revealed that an offensive player on the Dallas Cowboys is the highest graded player in the league through the first two weeks of the season, but it’s not who fans would expect.

Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin happens to be the highest-graded player in the NFL, according to PFF. He missed the season opener due to COVID-19, but he looked great in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Martin is often thought of as the glue that keeps Dallas’ offense together, so perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised to see him grade out incredibly well. After all, he’s earned All-Pro honors six times in his NFL career.

In addition to having PFF’s highest-graded player in the league, the Cowboys have the highest-graded running back in Tony Pollard. He had 13 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown this past Sunday.

Pollard is often thought of as the backup running back since Ezekiel Elliott is a household name, but he has proven that he deserves a large role in Dallas.

Martin and Pollard aren’t the only players on the Cowboys who have graded well this season. Over the weekend, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons earned the highest pass-rush grade by any rookie this season.

If the Cowboys’ star players continue to produce on a consistent basis, they should be considered the favorites in the NFC East.