Q&A With Emmitt Smith: NFL Rushing Record, IHOP Partnership, Fixing The Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith as Smith prepares to receive his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony at Cowboys Stadium on November 21, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There’s only room on the NFL rushing mountain for one person at any given time. And for 20 years, Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith has stood at the summit - though not without a great deal of appreciation for those who came before him.

Emmitt Smith was the No. 17 overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990 NFL Draft. He proved his worth immediately with 11 touchdowns as a rookie, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and rapidly climbed the ranks of elite running backs.

Between 1991 and 1995, Smith led the NFL in rushing yards four times while leading the league in touchdowns three times. He won tons of accolades over his first six seasons including three Super Bowl titles and the NFL MVP award in 1993.

But in 2002, Smith made history by breaking the late-great Walter Payton’s all-time rushing record. And in the 20 years since then, not even future Hall of Fame running backs could knock him off the top.

Smith now waits patiently for someone to challenge his record and for his beloved Cowboys to reach the Super Bowl once more.

We caught up with Smith to discuss his Cowboys, current events in the NFL, who might break the rushing record and his new partnership with IHOP.

The following interview is made possible by IHOP:

TheSpun: You’ve teamed with IHOP on their new “International Bank of Pancakes” campaign. What made you want to get on board with this project now?

Emmitt Smith: I think food brings families together. IHOP is bringing families together and giving them opportunities through their loyalty program to earn Pan-corns for every 5 dollars they spend. If they keep that up, they can get free meals at IHOP, which is a pretty nice thing to do.

There’s no better way to reward them (for their loyalty) than with free food. That’s what IHOP is doing and I’m okay with that.

About four weeks ago my son was back from college and IHOP had Father-Son opportunities to talk over some pancakes and some other food that we had. It’s a great place to go. I’ve had IHOP on many days and still would do it.

I’d say the Pan-Coin program is one of the first of its kind.

TheSpun: Did you have to keep pancakes out of your diet while you were playing in the NFL?

Emmitt: Oh yeah. I’ve had many days at the IHOP in Dallas back in my early days of playing with the Cowboys. Pancakes were good for you with all of those carbs - especially after the two-a-days, you had to refuel.

TheSpun: You’ve got a NASCAR Xfinity Team racing this season. Have you always been a big NASCAR fan or was this a more recent opportunity that you took on?

Emmitt: I haven’t always been a big fan-fan so to speak. But I’ve always been a fan of the great drivers like Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart, going all the way back to Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Going back that far and following the Wendell Scott story - all of those stories have intrigued me. But NASCAR is something my father’s been a big fan of and has been a follower of. So when this opportunity presented itself, it was an opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up.

TheSpun: On to your NFL career, is there a unique trait you feel you had that allowed you to pass Walter Payton and claim the all-time rushing title?

Emmitt: The only thing that I would say was unique is the thing that is unseen. The unseen is God’s grace and mercy to anoint me with the ability to do it. There’s no rhyme or reason as to why I was the chosen one to do it, outside of being blessed and predestined to do something that no one has ever done. I definitely put in the work, I didn’t cut any corners, I wanted to do it and I had the passion for the sport. I respected the shoulders of the giants that came before me. And I love the game just that much. I was put in the right place at the right time to do the things that I do with my teammates and the Dallas Cowboys.

I don’t think anyone can point to one thing. I think my talent itself speaks for itself, but also the timing. No one can really control all of these elements, but they worked to my benefit.

17 Jul 1998: Running back Emmitt Smith #22 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during the 1998 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp at the Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport

TheSpun: Some really great running backs have tried but come well short of what you accomplished. Is there anyone in the NFL or even college that you think can break it?

Emmitt: I’m never going to say never. But so far it’s been 20 years. It’ll be 20 years this October 27 since I broke the record.

Do I see anyone coming up in the college rankings? No I don’t see anyone right now. But does that mean they’re not out here? No it doesn’t. I just don’t know who they are right now.

Current players that are playing? It’s hard to say. Everybody has an opportunity. I was touched and I was anointed to do it. Maybe someone else will be anointed to do it.

You will see someone who may have the potential to break the record. And I look forward to it.

TheSpun: Let’s talk about the team Emmitt Smith is most widely associated with: The Arizona Cardinals. (*Emmitt Smith smiles) Do you think Kyler Murray and Arizona are hurdling towards a divorce, or will they find a way to mend the fences?

Emmitt: It’s up to Kyler in terms of what kind of hardball he wants to play. It’s up to him if he wants to play in Arizona or if he wants to go some other place. When you demand certain things you put a sour taste in other peoples’ mouths. Not to say that you didn’t earn it, but it may be the way you go about doing it.

For the Cardinals, they have to ask, “Is he the face of the Cardinals going forward?” He’s moved into the top 5-10 QB in the national football league.

The Cardinals will make the decision that’s best for the organization. If he’s the man for that, it will show in the contract. If you want to go in another direction, it’s up to Kyler to decide how long he wants to be in the game and what he wants to get out of the game. Sometimes the grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence.

You’ve already started to develop a fanbase. If you want to make Arizona your permanent home and really earn the respect of the community, you have to do all of those things. But if you want to start somewhere fresh and new, you have to figure that out as well.

Cardinals will do what they can to keep him. I don’t foresee that being a problem. They recognize that he’s probably the best quarterback they’ve had outside of Kurt Warner.

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

TheSpun: As for a team you had just a little bit of time with: The Dallas Cowboys. What do they need to do to get over the hump and back to the Super Bowl?

Emmitt: I really think the team needs to develop a level of discipline and focus that matches the way they play energy-wise on the football field. Not only protecting the football, but discipling yourself to eliminate the mistakes that beat yourself. I’ve seen our Cowboys beat themselves - and I’m not just talking about players. Coaches too. Being able to assess when you have momentum, when you need to go for it, being able to assess how your defense is playing and how your offense is playing. I think sometimes we go to “the book” too much and try to figure out the statistical numbers over making our own gut decisions.

I would love to see our Cowboys players not make the dumb mistakes that cost us yards, cost us first downs, cost us down-and-distance and put us behind the eight-ball. I think we can become a much more efficient football team. I’m not questioning whether we have the talent, I’m not questioning whether they’re working their behinds off - I know they are. But when you’re making silly mistakes that are costing you, that means you’re losing focus and you don’t have the discipline. Focus and discipline is the issue.

TheSpun: On to more current events. There was a ton of QB and WR movement this past month. Which of those big moves seems most likely to get a team to the Super Bowl?

Emmitt: Davante Adams to the Raiders, alongside the rest of the Raiders’ wide receiving corps, giving Derek Carr a whole lot to work with. That is a big move.

I’m (also) curious to see how Green Bay adjusts to not having Davante Adams on the football field.

I’m curious to see how we (the Cowboys) are going to adjust without Randy Gregory. Randy Gregory was an important part (of the team last year). But he got Dante Fowler coming in and I want to see that engine. I want to see Dante Fowler and that motor - is it going to run at a high level or is he going to take plays off.

There’s a lot at stake right now, but it’s going to be interesting to see where everybody ends up because it’s not over yet.