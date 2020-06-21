Randall Cobb Named The “Kawhi Leonard” Of The NFL

No professional athlete goes about their business more quietly and precisely than Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard, the 2019 NBA Finals MVP, is about as quiet and closed off as it gets for a professional athlete. He rarely lets people in and that is pretty clearly by choice.

There are others like him, though, and not just in the NBA. One NFL star has drawn comparisons to the All-NBA forward.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has been dubbed the “Kawhi Leonard of the NFL” by former teammate Randall Cobb.

“When it comes to his game, he’s a quiet assassin,” Cobb, who’s now with the Houston Texans, said this offseason.

Coop moves in silence 🤫 pic.twitter.com/BPe7BFBxqJ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 21, 2020

Cooper, who was traded to Dallas from Oakland in 2018, drew the Kawhi Leonard comparisons from Cobb back in November 2019.

“He’s Kawhi Leonard of the NFL,” Cobb told the Dallas News. “When it comes to his game, he’s a quiet assassin. He makes the plays and just goes about it. … That’s who he is. That’s his personality.”

Leonard is currently getting ready for the NBA to re-start in its “bubble” in Orlando. Cooper, meanwhile, is preparing for the 2020 NFL regular season.

The Cowboys are set to open the regular season at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football.