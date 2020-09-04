Randy Gregory Announces NFL’s Decision On His Reinstatement

After missing the entire 2019 season with an indefinite suspension from the NFL, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory applied for reinstatement earlier this year.

Despite being made to wait a very long time to get an answer from the NFL, he finally got it. On Friday, Gregory announced that the NFL has reinstated him.

“Today is a day of celebration and thanks,” Gregory wrote before thanking everyone who helped him get reinstatement. “It’s go time. I am in a good place and plan to use this second chance to be a great father, player, citizen of Dallas, and teammate. Let’s get this!!! #RG94”

According to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater, the NFL has conditionally reinstated the former Nebraska star. Per the report, Gregory may report to the team next week, but cannot practice until October 5. He is effectively suspended until after Week 6 of the 2020 season.

Suspensions have limited Randy Gregory to just 28 games since going 60th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He missed four games as a rookie, 14 games in 2016, the entire 2017 season.

Gregory ended up playing all but two games in 2018, during which he finally had his breakout season. He finished the year second on the team with 6.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 15 QB hits in 14 games.

But he was suspended indefinitely shortly after the 2018 season. He did not play in 2019.

Getting only 10 weeks to make an impact in 2020 will be difficult, but it’s better than nothing.