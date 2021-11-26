Look: Ratings Are In For Thanksgiving Game Between Raiders-Cowboys

Any doubts about whether or not the NFL is still king can be officially put to rest. Moments ago, CBS revealed its ratings for Thursday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

CBS announced that Thursday’s game delivered an estimated 38.531 million viewers. That makes the Cowboys-Raiders game the most-watched NFL regular-season game on any network since 1990.

This year’s Thanksgiving game for the Cowboys was up 26 percent from last year’s matchup.

Additionally, the Cowboys-Raiders game was the most-watched TV program on any network since Super Bowl LV.

“CBS Sports’ Thanksgiving Day presentation of Las Vegas’ thrilling overtime win over Dallas on Thursday, Nov. 25 (4:35-8:32 PM, ET), projects to be the most-watched NFL regular-season game on any network since 1990 (NY Giants-San Francisco 49ers, 41.474 million, ABC, 12/3/90),” the network announced. “The game delivered an estimated average viewership of 38.531 million, up +26% from last year’s comparable game window (30.680 million on FOX from 4:38-7:47pm), based on preliminary data.”

The @NFLonCBS Thanksgiving Day Game Scores Big With Viewers, Projects as Most-Watched NFL-Regular Season Game on Any Network Since 1990 Full Release: https://t.co/sKg4wCVTWJ pic.twitter.com/pISjA81lXP — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 26, 2021

There’s also positive news to share regarding Paramount+.

Paramount+, which features live local market games, broke its previous record on Thursday for total streams for an NFL regular-season game.

Once again, the NFL proves that its fan base wants to consume as much football as possible – even if there are 28 penalties called over the course of the game.