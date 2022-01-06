Report: Amari Cooper Facing Potential Fine From The NFL

Over the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have placed several star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Among them was star linebacker Micah Parsons, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game earlier in the week. Just a few days later, Parsons tested positive for the virus.

It’s Amari Cooper, though, that could be facing punishment from the NFL. He also attended a game with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and was allegedly not wearing a mask.

According to a report from insider Clarence Hill, Cooper “faces a potential fine by the NFL for violating the league’s COVID protocols for unvaccinated players.”

Here’s more via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

According to the NFL’s 2021 regular season protocols, “A player who is not fully vaccinated is prohibited from attending a professional sporting event and unless he is seated in a separated seating section, such as a suite or owner’s box, is wearing PPE, and there are no more than 10 people in that separate seating section.” A violator can be fined $14,650. Per an NFL spokesman, Cooper falls into that category but declined to comment on whether he will be fined.

It’s unclear if the NFL will act on Cooper’s decision not to wear a mask during the basketball game.

Will Cooper be punished by the league?