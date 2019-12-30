Report: Cowboys Assistant Kris Richard Interviewing For Head Coaching Job

It certainly appears that the current members of Dallas Cowboys coaching staff will be looking for new work in the coming days – or even hours. But one Cowboys assistant – defensive backs coach Kris Richard – appears to be in line for a major step up.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Richard is scheduled to interview with the New York Giants. Per the report that interview will take place this Thursday.

Richard is only 40 years old and one of the rising stars in the coaching ranks.

He joined the Cowboys in 2018 after spending the previous nine years as one of the top coordinators with Pete Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks. But in addition to coaching the secondary, Richard also worked as a passing game coordinator.

Richard joins Matt Rhule, Josh McDaniels and Eric Bieniemy on the Giants’ known coaching list.

As for the rest of the Cowboys coaching staff, their fates remain unclear. Even if Garrett is fired, we don’t know if the Cowboys will retain any members of the staff or promote from within.

But it certainly looks like Kris Richard won’t have to wait long to find a new job in 2020. If he doesn’t get the Giants job, several teams will likely have interest in bringing him on as a coordinator.

