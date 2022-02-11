On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys hired Robert Prince as their new wide receivers coach. On Friday, Prince will interview with another team.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Prince will interview with the New Orleans Saints tomorrow for their offensive coordinator position. The Saints are in the process of filling out their staff under new head coach Dennis Allen.

Prince, 56, was the wide receivers coach with the Houston Texans this past season. Prior to that, he spent seven years as the wide receivers coach with the Detroit Lions and even had a one-game stint as acting head coach in 2020.

Dallas hired Prince to replace Adam Henry, who served as receivers coach the last two seasons.

Prince is the first reported interview for the Saints’ OC position. Dennis Allen, who was hired earlier this week, is reportedly considering adding former Jaguars and Bills head coach Doug Marrone to his offensive staff in some capacity.

Ex-Jets offensive coordinator and onetime Saints wide receivers coach John Morton is also reportedly being looked at for a role.