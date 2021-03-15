Report: Safety Target Emerges For Cowboys In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys already made their biggest move of the offseason when they signed Dak Prescott, but they still should be active in free agency.

One area of need for America’s Team is at free safety. According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the team has already zeroed in on one potential target.

Watkins tweeted that Dallas has interest in former Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. A fifth-round pick out of San Diego State in 2017, Kazee spent the last four seasons in Atlanta.

He started the first four games of the 2020 season before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, but projects to be fully healthy now.

A source said Cowboys have interest in FS Damontae Kazee. He played in four games in 2020 before suffering an Achilles injury. Kazee is fully healed. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 15, 2021

In 2018 and 2019, Kazee played in all 32 games for the Falcons, starting 29. He produced 156 tackles and 10 interceptions in those two seasons, including seven picks in 2018.

Xavier Woods was the Cowboys’ primary starting free safety in 2020, while veteran Darian Thompson also saw action there.

It’s clear that Dallas thinks it can upgrade in that spot.