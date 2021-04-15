Report: Cowboys Had Team Meeting About Offseason Boycott

Multiple NFL teams have already announced that they will not participate in this year’s voluntary workout program. The Dallas Cowboys haven’t issued a statement yet, but it sounds like that’s coming soon.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Cowboys recently had a players-only Zoom meeting to discuss how they want to handle this issue.

Dallas’ meeting reportedly took place on Wednesday. A final decision from the team should come soon since the first phase of the NFL’s offseason program starts on Monday.

The NFL Players Association currently believes that offseason workout programs should remain virtual until training camp later this year.

The Denver Broncos recently stated that it’d be tough for the players to participate in workouts without proper guidelines in place. It also doesn’t help that COVID-19 cases are actually rising in certain states.

Cowboys had a players-only video conference on Wednesday regarding potential offseason workout boycott; the team has issued no statement, yet. https://t.co/GbI2cHdqid — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 15, 2021

Other teams, like the New England Patriots, are taking a different approach to this situation. They announced that most of their players will sit out these voluntary workouts, however, that does leave the door open for those who feel comfortable going to the facility.

This is the second offseason in a row where the NFL is trying to navigate through a pandemic. At this moment, it seems like most teams are going to wait before they welcome back coaches and players to their facilities.