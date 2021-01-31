Report: Cowboys ‘Haven’t Ruled Out’ Signing Richard Sherman

After giving up a franchise-record 473 points in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys are making sweeping changes to their defense in 2020. But could the new defense in Dallas put America’s Team on a collision course with cornerback Richard Sherman?

According to Patrik Walker of CBS Sports, the Cowboys have not ruled out signing Sherman. The team is reportedly working on opening up a dialogue with the five-time Pro Bowler.

Sherman was limited to just five games in 2020 due to an early-season injury. But in 2019, he made the Pro Bowl.

On big appeal that Dallas might have for Sherman and vice-versa is the recent hiring of Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. Quinn was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks at the advent of the “Legion of Boom” that reached back-to-back Super Bowls.

But there are some downsides to a potential Richard Sherman signing for the Dallas Cowboys.

For starters, Sherman has had a much tougher time staying on the field than he used to. After playing all 16 games in each of his first six seasons, Sherman has missed 21 games in the last four seasons.

Throw in Sherman’s expected salary range, which he will likely still want to be among the top for a cornerback, and you have a recipe for a very tight fit into Dallas’ budget given everything else they have to deal with.

But if anyone can help Richard Sherman have a renaissance year at age 33, it’s Dan Quinn.

