Report: What Cowboys Players Were Told About Dak Prescott

We won’t know Dak Prescott’s status for tonight’s game for a few more hours, but a new report indicates the Dallas Cowboys likely won’t have their star quarterback.

CowboysSI.com’s Mike Fisher tweeted moments ago that Cowboys players were reportedly told in team meetings last night to be ready to play without Prescott. The veteran QB was limited in practice all week after straining his right calf late in the team’s Week 6 win over the New England Patriots.

Dallas had a bye last weekend, but even with the extra rest, it is looking less and less likely that Prescott can give it a go tonight.

Sources tell https://t.co/XpImtdZoYw that #DallasCowboys players were told in meetings last night to ‘prepare to play without’ #DakPrescott (calf) .. stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/T20hm4zJhg — fishsports (@fishsports) October 31, 2021

If Dak does sit, Cooper Rush will make the start for the 5-1 Cowboys. Considering Dallas holds a four-game lead in the loss column in the NFC East, there’s no reason to push Prescott if he’s less than ready to play.

Inactives for Cowboys-Vikings will be announced in a little over five hours. The two teams will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight.

NBC will broadcast the action.