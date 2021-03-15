Report: The Cowboys Are Preparing To Lose Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton was invaluable for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 following the injury to Dak Prescott. However, it doesn’t look like he’ll get a second act with America’s Team.

The Cowboys are “bracing to lose” Dalton, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The veteran signal caller is likely to pursue a more significant opportunity elsewhere in free agency.

Dalton is undoubtedly one of the top backup quarterback options in the NFL, but could be looking for a chance to be a bridge starter somewhere. At the very least, he’s probably eyeing a place whose depth chart is less settled at the top.

With Prescott coming back healthy and signing in Dallas long-term, he is the unquestioned starter for the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys are bracing to lose QB Andy Dalton in free agency, per source. Dallas believes he's got several teams that will either play him or give him a stronger chance to play significant snaps. Door's still open but that's the thinking right now. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2021

Dalton appeared in 11 games for Dallas in 2020, making nine starts. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Prior to signing with the Cowboys, Dalton was the starting quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-19, helping the team reach the playoffs five times while making three Pro Bowls.