Report: Cowboys, Star TE Will "Make Another Run" At Long-Term Contract

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his first half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that tight end Dalton Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys were "not close" when it comes to negotiating a long-term extension. On Friday night, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo provided some optimism for fans in Texas.

Garafolo revealed that Dallas and Schultz will "make another run" at a long-term contract.

"I think within the next week there's going to be more talks," Garafolo said on NFL Network's Total Access.

Schultz received the franchise tag from the Cowboys earlier this offseason. He's currently set to make $10.93 million this fall.

Last season, Schultz had 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the Cowboys. We'd have to imagine he's trying to land a massive extension.

Garafolo hinted that Dallas "likes its five-year deals." There's no indication that Schultz has been offered a commitment of that length though.

The Cowboys have until July 15 to get a long-term deal done with Schultz.