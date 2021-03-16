Report: Here’s The Cowboys’ Plan In Free Agency

Just because the New England Patriots are out there signing every free agent under the sun doesn’t mean other teams have to follow suit.

Take the Dallas Cowboys, for example. The already made their biggest signing of the offseason last week, re-signing Dak Prescott to a four-year contract to be the team’s quarterback.

Dallas was quiet on Day 1 of free agency yesterday, and has yet to make a splash today. It might be a while until we hear from them, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

This morning, Anderson tweeted that the Cowboys are “waiting until things settle.”

League source to me an hour ago on the #Cowboys current free agency approach: "waiting until things settle. Nothing big." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2021

This approach makes sense. There’s still plenty of value to be had in the second and third waves of free agency.

That seems to be where the Cowboys are intent on making their mark.