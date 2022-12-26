Report: Dan Quinn Expected To Bring Cowboys Staffer With Him To Broncos

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Before the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach last offseason, they almost went with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn was one of several coaches to interview for the position, and now that the Broncos have fired Hackett after only 15 games, he is expected to once again be a candidate.

If Denver winds up hiring the 52-year-old Quinn, he might have his sights set on bringing one of his Dallas colleagues with him, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

"My understanding is there are those within the #Broncos organization that expect Dan Quinn's candidacy for their vacancy to include bringing Brian Schottenheimer--currently a Cowboys Consultant," Anderson tweeted. "Another consideration to monitor: Current GM George Paton & Quinn having same agent."

Schottenheimer, 49, is in his first season as an analyst with the Cowboys after spending 2021 as the passing game coordinator the Jacksonville Jaguars.

From 2018-20, he was the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. Schottenheimer also served as the OC of the New York Jets (2006-11) and St. Louis Rams (2012-14).