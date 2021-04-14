Free Agent DE Aldon Smith Reportedly Visiting NFC Team Wednesday

Fresh off a productive comeback season with the Dallas Cowboys, free agent pass rusher Aldon Smith is still looking for a new team.

Perhaps that new team could be the Seattle Seahawks. On Wednesday, Smith will visit Seattle, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The Seahawks have been looking to enhance their pass rush all offseason, which is why Smith could be a fit for them. Seattle has already re-signed defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa and brought in defensive end Kerry Hyder from San Francisco.

After a four-year absence from the NFL due to suspensions, legal and personal issues, Smith started all 16 games for the Cowboys in 2020. He recorded five sacks, two fumble recoveries and 50 quarterback pressures.

It was reported back in late March that the Cowboys were letting Smith walk. At the time, head coach Mike McCarthy indicated the team hadn’t totally closed the door on the 2011 first-round pick.

Smith, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers a decade ago, has compiled 52.5 sacks in 75 career games.

Provided he still is on a good path, the 31-year-old will surely be playing in the NFL in 2021, possibly with the Seahawks.