Report: Here's Why Cowboys, Dalton Schultz "Not In Agreement" On Longterm Deal

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Contract negotiations between tight end Dalton Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys appear to be dead.

According to a report, Schultz and the Cowboys are simply "not in agreement" on a longterm deal.

To make matters worse, Friday is the last day teams and players designated with the tag can agree to new contracts.

Per NFL insider Josina Anderson, this all comes down to the numbers. The Cowboys aren't willing to pay Schultz what he wants.

"A league source to me on why #Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz and team are currently not in agreement on a long-term deal on today's deadline for players designated with the tag: 'Didn't come to his number...It's what he wants vs. what (the team) can pay,'" a source told Anderson.

This is, simply put, a disappointing outcome for all involved.

Last season, Schultz caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, becoming one of the league's best at his position.

Schultz is expected to play an even bigger role in the Cowboys offense this upcoming season. The NFC East franchise traded away Amari Cooper earlier this offseason.

It sounds like this could be the last season Schultz is playing for "America's Team."