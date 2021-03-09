Here’s How Much Dak Prescott Will Count Against The Salary Cap

Without question, the Dallas Cowboys gave quarterback Dak Prescott a hefty chunk of change in his new four-year contract.

Reportedly, Dak will get $75 million in 2021, the first season of his new deal. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the actual cap hit for the two-time Pro Bowler will be quite manageable.

Per Schefter, Prescott will cost $22.2 million against the salary cap this season. If he had to play on the franchise tag again, his cap hit would have been over $37 million.

Dallas should definitely be able to make good use of those savings.

Dak Prescott’s salary-cap number for this season will be $22.2 million instead of the $37.7 million that would have come along with the franchise tag – a savings of $15.5 million against this season’s cap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

You can argue about how Jerry Jones is as an owner and whether or not he usually spends his money wisely. It seems pretty obvious that the Cowboys needed to keep Prescott around.

He’s been incredibly steady since entering the NFL, and was playing at a record-setting pace before breaking his leg early in the 2020 season. With Prescott locked up for the next few years, Dallas doesn’t need to worry about the most important position on its roster.

Perhaps it will take some of the extra cash it will save on Prescott in 2021 and improve other aspects of the team.