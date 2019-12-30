Report: Jerry Jones Cancels Tuesday Radio Show Appearance

The Dallas Cowboys appear poised to move on from Jason Garrett after nine-plus seasons as the head coach. Garrett just completed an 8-8 season and the Cowboys missed the playoffs for the seventh time under his watch.

Owner Jerry Jones will ultimately make the call on Garrett’s fate, and all indications are he’s in favor of a change. Dallas would become the third NFC East team to fire its coach this year, joining New York and Washington.

According to 105.3 The Fan’s Jeff Cavanaugh, both Jones and his son Stephen, the Cowboys’ COO, have cancelled their scheduled Tuesday radio appearance. Cavanaugh has a theory on why they did so.

Jerry and Stephen Jones have both cancelled for tomorrow on @1053thefan. Gotta believe that means this thing is gonna drag out and they don't want to talk about it til it's done. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) December 30, 2019

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Jerry and Stephen Jones are meeting with Jason Garrett right now. It is unclear just yet if the veteran head coach will learn his fate today.

Update: Jason Garrett is now meeting with the Joneses. https://t.co/eorVEGwywQ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 30, 2019

Assuming the Cowboys move on from Garrett, they have been linked to a number of well-known coaches, including former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell.

Garrett has posted a career record of 85-67 with Dallas.