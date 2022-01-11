Report: Jerry Jones Might Get ‘Aggressive’ Amid Coaching Speculation

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best coaching staffs in the league, with Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator and Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator. The downside to having a great staff is that other teams will try to pluck away some of their assistants.

So far, it sounds like Quinn will be a popular name for this year’s coaching carousel. He has already received interview requests from the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Though there’s a legitimate chance Quinn could leave Dallas this offseason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will not go down without a fight.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Cowboys could get “aggressive” in their efforts to retain Quinn as their defensive coordinator.

Per Breer’s report:

How badly do the Cowboys want to hang on to Dan Quinn? From what I can gather, the Joneses love their first-year defensive coordinator. And with teams sure to want to talk to him about their head coach openings the next few weeks, it’ll be interesting to see if Dallas gets aggressive in trying to find a way to keep Quinn around.

The Cowboys’ defense finished the regular season seventh in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed.

During Monday’s media session, Quinn addressed the interest he’s receiving from teams with coaching vacancies.

“There’s just simply nothing to report on from my end,” Quinn said. “It’s nice to hear if someone is interested. But there’s really nothing to add on my end.”

We’ll find out soon enough if Quinn lands a head coaching job.