Report: Jerry Jones Knows Who He Would Hire To Replace Mike McCarthy

Jerry Jones already has a replacement coach in mind for Mike McCarthy if the Cowboys fail to meet postseason expectations. No pressure, Mike.

Jones has said already that it’s Super Bowl or bust for the Cowboys this postseason. That’s a tall order for a team that hasn’t even played in the Super Bowl since 1996. And don’t forget the Cowboys will most likely have to get past teams like the Buccaneers and Packers to even reach the Super Bowl, and that’ll only be possible if they beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The odds are stacked against the Cowboys, but Jones clearly feels like this is their year. If McCarthy can’t get Dallas far into the postseason, Jones already has a replacement in mind.

An anonymous source told CBS Sports that Jones will consider promoting Kellen Moore to head coach if he fires McCarthy because of a poor postseason showing.

“If this season doesn’t end the way Jerry thinks it should, don’t be surprised if Kellen Moore is their next head coach much sooner than later,” said one source who knows Jones well, via CBS Sports. “He does not want to lose him.”

Some who know Jerry Jones well anticipate major changes if this team fails to meet expectations, especially wirh the prospect of losing both coordinators lingering next week https://t.co/sfyuFiH4n5 — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 15, 2022

Kellen Moore is one of the rising stars in the coaching world. Jerry Jones doesn’t want to lose him, but he will eventually unless he promotes him.

Mike McCarthy, meanwhile, is under plenty of pressure to meet Jones’ expectation. That expectation is a Super Bowl.

The Cowboys battle the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.