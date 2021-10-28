Report: Notable Change For Dak Prescott At Practice Today

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took a notable step forward in his rehab work during Thursday’s practice.

Prescott, who suffered a calf strain on the final play of the Cowboys’ thrilling 35-29 win over the New England Patriots in Week 6, has been a limited participant during practice. Luckily, the Cowboys had a bye in Week 7, allowing Prescott more rest.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Prescott finally began “change of direction” drills on Thursday. He had previously avoided such drills since suffering a calf strain in Week 6.

“It looked like Dak Prescott pushed his rehab work harder on Thursday than the previous day,” Archer reports. “He went through a series of change of direction drills, carrying a ball after simulating a drop from center. He did not appear to be laboring with the calf strain.” It looked like Dak Prescott pushed his rehab work harder on Thursday than the previous day. He went through a series of change of direction drills, carrying a ball after simulating a drop from center. He did not appear to be laboring with the calf strain. pic.twitter.com/kAK1AyNw9O — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 28, 2021

Dak Prescott is clearly determined to play this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Mike McCarthy said earlier this week that Prescott is preparing to play, but no final decision has been made. “He’s going to practice and he’s going to go through the individual part of it and he’s in the game plans. He’s preparing to play,” McCarthy said, via ESPN.com. “He’s got to cross the threshold to make sure he’s full-go. “… He’s going to do everything he can to play on Sunday. That’s a given.”

It sounds like Prescott is making good progress towards a return.

The Cowboys take on the Vikings this Sunday.