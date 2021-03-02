Report: When Dak Prescott Could Be Back To 100 Percent

It’s been almost five months since Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury during the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old went down with one of the more gruesome injuries of the entire 2020 season during the Cowboys’ game against the New York Giants in Week 5. The diagnosis included a compound ankle fracture and dislocation. Prescott underwent surgery the same day he suffered the injury.

It’s been several months since Prescott’s injury occurred, and all signs indicate he’s making good progress on his road to recovery. The latest report suggests the Cowboys quarterback could be back to 100 percent as soon as April, according to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan.

If Prescott is able to return by April, he should be a full participant once training camp begins ahead of the 2021 season.

“As the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott continue to inch forward in negotiations that could end in a long-term contract and ‘Cowboy for Life’ status for the Pro Bowl quarterback, a source close to the situation tells me that Prescott’s rehabilitation following ankle surgery could allow him to be ‘100 percent by April,”” Fisher wrote via 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys are reportedly confident Dak Prescott can return to top shape ahead of the 2021 season.

Dallas and Prescott continue to negotiate a potential longterm contract. The worst-case scenario would be for the Cowboys to franchise tag Prescott, just like they did for the 2020 season. Doing so would allow both parties to negotiate a longterm deal during the 2022 off-season.

Right now, Prescott’s health is the upmost priority to the Cowboys’ organization. It appears he’s making good progress, and a full return could happen as soon as April.