The Dallas Cowboys finally came to a longterm contract agreement with Dak Prescott. So now what’s the plan with backup Andy Dalton?

Dalton’s one-year contract with the Cowboys has come to an end. The veteran quarterback will soon hit the free agent market, where he’s expected to garner some interest from teams in need of either a one-year bridge quarterback or quality backup.

The Cowboys are expected to be in the mix for the Dalton sweepstakes, but it’s most likely going to come down to the money. NFL insider Josina Anderson is hearing Dalton will entertain “other offers to start” his free agency before making any decisions.

As much as Dallas would like the backup to return, other teams may be able to make better offers.

League source on if the #Cowboys are interested in QB Andy Dalton returning: "If it works out, $." The source added, "Think he's entertaining other offers to start." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 15, 2021

Andy Dalton started nine games for the Dallas Cowboys last season following Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury. The TCU alum completed 64.9 percent of his throws for 2,170 yards and 14 touchdowns compared to eight picks.

Dalton wasn’t necessarily bad for the Cowboys, but the offense certainly sputtered when Prescott went down. If anything, Dalton’s play proved how critical Prescott is to the organization’s success.

Dalton, meanwhile, may have opportunities to become a starter and make more money elsewhere. But if he wants to stay in Dallas, the Cowboys will reportedly do what they can to bring him back. The two sides should be able to complete a deal in such a scenario.