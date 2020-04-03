NFL Insider Calls Out Rex Ryan For What He Said This Morning

During Friday morning’s edition of Get Up, Rex Ryan blasted Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper and said he didn’t deserve the contract he received this offseason. He then went a step further by calling the Alabama product a “turd.”

“[Amari Cooper] is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League,” Ryan said on ESPN’s Get Up. “I wouldn’t have paid this turd.”

Regardless of your stance on Cooper, it’s pretty clear that’s a harsh take from Ryan. It’s fine to call the Pro Bowl wide receiver a disappearing act, but he went a little too far with this rant. His comments didn’t sit well with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who then called out Ryan on social media.

“What has Amari Cooper done to deserve this personal attack? He’s a hard worker, played through injuries, and is a good teammate,” Rapoport said. “Rex Ryan should apologize.”

Rapoport usually minds his own business on Twitter, but even he couldn’t believe what Ryan said this morning.

As for Cooper, the former first-round pick shouldn’t be too worried about these remarks. Besides, he’ll be making $100 million over the next five years.

Last season, Cooper had 79 receptions for 1,189 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. However, he did struggle against elite cornerbacks like Marshon Lattimore and Stephon Gilmore.

Do you think Ryan crossed the line during his latest rant?

