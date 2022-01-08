The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Has Warning For Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Although the Dallas Cowboys don’t have much to play for this Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will not rest their starters.

During this afternoon’s edition of NFL Countdown, former head coach Rex Ryan shared his thoughts on the Cowboys playing Dak Prescott in what some people are calling a “meaningless game.”

Ryan made it very clear that Dallas needs to keep Prescott protected. If the star quarterback gets hurt right before the playoffs, he believes it’ll be a fireable offense for Mike McCarthy.

“If you get Dak Prescott hurt, you’re gonna get fired today,” Ryan said. “You won’t even get a flight home. You will get fired. So you better make sure you’re handling your job.”

Prescott has received some criticism in recent weeks for the way he’s been playing, albeit he told reporters he’s seeing the field just fine.

“I feel like I’m seeing it fine,” Prescott said this week. “I don’t know if y’all differ. It doesn’t really matter to me. We’re continuing to get better and work, and that’s the simple fact of it.”

Prescott could use tonight’s game against the Eagles as an opportunity for him to build momentum before the playoffs begin.

