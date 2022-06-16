RGIII Makes His Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Extremely Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Robert Griffin III #3 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has plenty of critics, that's for sure. Former Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III isn't one of them though.

Griffin shared his opinion of Elliott on Twitter. He believes the All-Pro remains one of the top players in the league at his position.

"People say @EzekielElliott had a down year last year but he ranked 7th in rushing yards, 6th in rushing touchdowns, and averaged 4.2 yards per carry," Griffin tweeted on Thursday. "They paid him to be the best but stop acting like he didn’t improve in every major stat category from the previous year."

Last season, Elliott had 1,002 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 237 carries.

Saints running back Mark Ingram clearly agrees with Griffin's take about Elliott.

"'They' just hate running backs bro. Zeke balled with a knee injury all last year. Mf need to pay homage n respect greatness," Ingram replied.

Earlier this Thursday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott is having a "tremendous offseason." If this is true, perhaps we'll see a rejuvenated running back this fall.

Elliott will get to prove his doubters wrong on Sept. 11 when the Cowboys face the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium.