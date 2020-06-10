Richard Sherman Calls Out Jerry Jones: “His Silence Speaks Volumes”

Earlier this week, San Francisco 49ers corner Richard Sherman used his platform to call out one of the most powerful people in the NFL.

Sherman noted that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has remained “silent” following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Players, coaches and owners alike have all offered their condolences and comments following Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests around the country.

The 49ers corner said a comment from Jones would go a long way. However, the Cowboys owner has not offered a public comment on Floyd’s death or the protests.

Sherman said his “silence” on the issue “speaks volumes. Here’s what he had to say about Jones’ decision not to speak out, via TMZ:

“It’s not pulling [NFL owners] like it is the rest of the country. Because if it was, then they’d speak. “Jerry Jones, especially, has no problem speaking up any other time about anything else. But when it’s such a serious issue, and he could really make a huge impact on it with a few words, his silence speaks volumes.”

While Jones hasn’t publicly offered a comment, the Cowboys have been active following George Floyd’s death.

The team released a video showing their players’ and coaches’ conversation about social injustice over the past two years.

Jones did not appear in the video, though star players like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott did.