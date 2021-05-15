Richard Sherman Had An Awesome Message For 1 Cowboys Rookie

As one of the best cornerbacks of the past decade, Richard Sherman is a player a lot of rookies and veterans strive to play like.

Soon after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys rookie CB Nahshon Wright compared himself to Sherman, saying he was a more “athletic and agile” version of the five-time Pro Bowler. But he soon realized that he might have disrespected the cornerback, and apologized.

However, despite his penchant for taking trash-talking very seriously, Sherman was apparently okay with it. Wright told the media this week that after reaching out to Sherman, Sherman contacted him and told him to feel free to reach out.

“He told me if I ever needed help that I could reach out to him,” Wright said. “Richard is a great guy.”

Few cornerbacks were as dominant during the 2010s as Richard Sherman. After going 154th overall by the Seahawks in the 2011 NFL Draft, he became one of the premier corners, making four Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams in his first six seasons.

He was the loudest member of the Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom,” making back-to-back Super Bowls in 2013 and 2014 and won a ring in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Injuries hindered him between 2017 and 2018, but he had a renaissance year in 2019, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors with the San Francisco 49ers en route to reaching the Super Bowl.

While he has yet to find a team for the 2021 season, he’ll be an authority figure among cornerbacks on any team he signs for.