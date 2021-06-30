NFL Analyst Names Richard Sherman’s ‘Ideal Landing Spot’

Richard Sherman has taken his time in figuring out his next NFL move. One NFL analyst believes he could slide right in and help out one of the biggest franchises in the sport: the Dallas Cowboys.

Sherman has been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2018. Before that, he established himself as one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks with the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he won Super Bowl XLVIII.

He may not have the same top-end speed or athleticism that he once did, but Sherman remains an effective player when healthy. He was a Second-Team All-Pro as recently as 2019. He played in just five games last season due to a calf strain.

“Dallas has invested in the secondary over the last two seasons with second-round picks Kelvin Joseph (2021) and Trevon Diggs (2020), but they could use a veteran piece like Sherman to help mold the still-developing unit over the next season or so,” CBS Sports‘ Tyler Sullivan writes. “It also doesn’t hurt that Sherman would have some familiarity with Dallas’ defensive scheme with former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn now running that unit for head coach Mike McCarthy.”

A few notable free agents

entering the 2021 Season: RB Le’Veon Bell

RB Duke Johnson

DE Justin Houston

DE Melvin Ingram

DT Kawann Short

LB K.J. Wright

CB Richard Sherman

S Malik Hooker — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 24, 2021

The Dan Quinn factor definitely makes this an interesting potential fit. Adding Sherman to the young cornerback group could also pay big dividends in their development.

The Dallas Cowboys are also the type of aggressive team that you could see signing a big name like Sherman. Of course, he’s been highly critical of owner Jerry Jones in the past.

Richard Sherman isn't surprised that Jerry Jones wants Cowboys players to stand during the anthem. pic.twitter.com/L1T5nQqGxK — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 31, 2018

Earlier this month, Richard Sherman said he wants to “get to a team that’s competing for a championship,” in an interview with Bloomberg.” That’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity. When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”

If Jones thinks Sherman can help get the Cowboys over the hump to Super Bowl contention, he probably wouldn’t be overly concerned about those 2018 comments.

