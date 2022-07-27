Robert Griffin III Names The 1 Thing Cowboys Need To Do In 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

ESPN's Robert Griffin III thinks the secret sauce for the Dallas Cowboys this season is a return to the ground attack.

On Wednesday morning, Griffin advocated for Dallas to emphasize its run game this season to make life easier for quarterback Dak Prescott.

"If the @dallascowboys and OC Kellen Moore want to have Dak’s back, they need to UNLEASH THE RUNNING ATTACK," Griffin said. "Lean on ALL Pros Zack Martin and Tyron Smith upfront while they teach rookie 1st rounder Tyler Smith to control his aggression. FEED ZEKE and get POLLARD 20 touches a game!"

This might sound okay on paper, and the Cowboys have had success being a run-first team in the past by leaning on Ezekiel Elliott.

However, the NFL is still a passing league, and Dallas is going to have to rely on Prescott's arm if they are going to be as successful as possible this year.

One thing that Griffin said that we definitely agree with is finding as many touches as possible for Tony Pollard. The onetime change-of-pace back was more explosive and efficient than Elliott in 2021, so it would be wise for Kellen Moore to make sure he utilizes Pollard plenty this fall.