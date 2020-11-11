The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Roger Staubach Reveals What Dak Prescott Told Him After Injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the Eagles game.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott was well on pace to have the best year of his career this fall, but he’ll be sidelined for the next couple of months due to an ankle injury. It’s a tough break for the Pro Bowl quarterback, and yet he’s not allowing it to affect his mindset for 2021.

This week, Dallas Cowboys legend Roger Staubach revealed that he spoke with Prescott after the ankle injury occurred.

Staubach knows a thing or two about major injuries, as he separated his shoulder back in 1972. He said his recovery time flew by and his shoulder was as good as new. While it’s unclear if that’ll be the same case for Prescott, we’re all hoping he can make a full recovery.

One thing is for sure though, Prescott has isn’t worried this injury will slow him down, telling Staubach “I’m going to be back and I’m going to be better when I get back.”

That’s the perfect mindset to have after suffering a major injury.

Prescott was lighting up defenses on a weekly basis before he sustained a compound fracture of his right ankle. If his surgery was a success, why can’t he return to his old form?

In five games this season, Prescott had 1,856 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Those are impressive numbers that should warrant a lucrative extension if he’s fully healed.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.