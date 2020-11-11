Roger Staubach Reveals What Dak Prescott Told Him After Injury

Dak Prescott was well on pace to have the best year of his career this fall, but he’ll be sidelined for the next couple of months due to an ankle injury. It’s a tough break for the Pro Bowl quarterback, and yet he’s not allowing it to affect his mindset for 2021.

This week, Dallas Cowboys legend Roger Staubach revealed that he spoke with Prescott after the ankle injury occurred.

Staubach knows a thing or two about major injuries, as he separated his shoulder back in 1972. He said his recovery time flew by and his shoulder was as good as new. While it’s unclear if that’ll be the same case for Prescott, we’re all hoping he can make a full recovery.

One thing is for sure though, Prescott has isn’t worried this injury will slow him down, telling Staubach “I’m going to be back and I’m going to be better when I get back.”

Roger Staubach reached out to Dak Prescott, relaying a story of a separated shoulder in 1972 after winning the Super Bowl in ’71 and “was on cloud nine. “I told him, ‘Do you know how long ago that was? I thought it was the end of the world.’ It goes… https://t.co/iJfbHa2SWN — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 11, 2020

That’s the perfect mindset to have after suffering a major injury.

Prescott was lighting up defenses on a weekly basis before he sustained a compound fracture of his right ankle. If his surgery was a success, why can’t he return to his old form?

In five games this season, Prescott had 1,856 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Those are impressive numbers that should warrant a lucrative extension if he’s fully healed.