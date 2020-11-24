Ron Rivera Had A Playful Reference To Mike McCarthy Today

This year’s NFL Thanksgiving slate features Mike McCarthy and the 3-7 Dallas Cowboys facing and the 3-7 Washington Football Team.

Both teams won last weekend, with McCarthy’s Cowboys beating the Minnesota Vikings on the road. The veteran head coach, who is in his first season in Dallas, chose an unusual way to motivate his team the night before the game.

McCarthy decided to emulate the comedian Gallagher by using a sledgehammer to destroy watermelons during a team meeting. Apparently, the tactic worked.

This afternoon, Washington head coach Ron Rivera was asked if he had any plans to eliminate his team’s slow starts. He responded by joking about McCarthy and his prop work.

Asked about starting slow and if there's anything they could tweak with their schedule to help that, Ron Rivera said, "I mean, I could bring a sledgehammer and smash pumpkins." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 24, 2020

Rivera is probably joking here and doesn’t mean any disrespect toward McCarthy. The two have competed against each other several times.

Most recently, Washington beat Dallas last month, knocking Andy Dalton out of the game in the process. Dalton is back for the Cowboys and played well on Sunday.

We’ll see what Thursday brings. Incredibly, this game is a battle for first place in the NFC East.