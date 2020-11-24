The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ron Rivera Had A Playful Reference To Mike McCarthy Today

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field against Washington.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team talk after the Washington Football Team won 25-3 at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

This year’s NFL Thanksgiving slate features Mike McCarthy and the 3-7 Dallas Cowboys facing and the 3-7 Washington Football Team.

Both teams won last weekend, with McCarthy’s Cowboys beating the Minnesota Vikings on the road. The veteran head coach, who is in his first season in Dallas, chose an unusual way to motivate his team the night before the game.

McCarthy decided to emulate the comedian Gallagher by using a sledgehammer to destroy watermelons during a team meeting. Apparently, the tactic worked.

This afternoon, Washington head coach Ron Rivera was asked if he had any plans to eliminate his team’s slow starts. He responded by joking about McCarthy and his prop work.

Rivera is probably joking here and doesn’t mean any disrespect toward McCarthy. The two have competed against each other several times.

Most recently, Washington beat Dallas last month, knocking Andy Dalton out of the game in the process. Dalton is back for the Cowboys and played well on Sunday.

We’ll see what Thursday brings. Incredibly, this game is a battle for first place in the NFC East.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.