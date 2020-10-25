Ron Rivera Had Postgame Apology For Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

You can count Washington head coach Ron Rivera among the many people dismayed by Jon Bostic’s controversial hit on Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton today.

Following Washington’s 25-3 win over the Cowboys, Rivera revealed that he spoke to Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy to discuss it. Per ProFootballTalk, Rivera said he apologized to McCarthy for the hit, telling him that Washington “don’t play that way.”

“I went up to him and apologized to him for it,” Rivera said. “I wanted him to know that we don’t play that way, and it’s unfortunate that it happened.”

Rivera also had some choice words for Bostic. He reportedly told the veteran linebacker that he “should know better.”

Bostic was ejected from the game for hitting a sliding Dalton with the crown of his helmet. It’s widely expected that further NFL discipline is forthcoming.

It was a scary scene as Dalton was carted off the field and ultimately ruled out with a concussion. Dallas mustered little offense for the remainder of the game.

We’ll find out in the days to come whether Dalton will make a recovery in time for Week 8, or if the Cowboys need to sign a new QB.

Rookie backup Ben DiNucci dropped back only a handful of times after replacing Dalton. He had two completions for 39 yards and was sacked three times.

What kind of punishment will Jon Bostic get from the NFL?