Cowboys Reportedly Bringing In Rookie QB For Tryout

The Dallas Cowboys might’ve signed Dak Prescott to a long term extension this offseason, but Jerry Jones and the front office seem to be taking a look at an incoming rookie to add depth to their quarterback room.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, former Illinois State quarterback Brad Davis will travel to Dallas this weekend for a tryout with the Cowboys at the team’s upcoming rookie minicamp. The sixth-year senior last played for the Redbirds in 2019 and will now get his first opportunity with a professional organization.

Davis began his career at Memphis from 2015-17 but saw little action, prompting him to transfer to FCS-program Illinois State. With the Redbirds the last two seasons, he started 21 games under center, completing 54 percent of his passes for 3,514 yards with 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Davis stands at 6-foot-4, so certainly has the size and arm to play in the NFL, but may lack the experience and accuracy to go much further.

Although it might be difficult for Davis to find a spot on the Cowboys, the invite could go a long way in opening up doors for him in the NFL.

Dallas already has four rostered quarterbacks heading into the summer, with Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush all behind Prescott on the team’s depth chart. The Cowboys already brought in veteran journeyman Jeff Driskel last week to conduct a workout, making Davis just the latest arm to make his way to Dallas.

It’s unclear what Jerry Jones’ thought process is moving forward with the quarterback room, but it appears that the Cowboys will exhaust all of their potential options at the position before settling on a unit for the 2021 season.