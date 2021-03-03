Schefter: Why Russell Wilson To The Cowboys Doesn’t Make Sense

Russell Wilson hasn’t gone so far as to request a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, but there is plenty of smoke around the situation. If he is dealt, Wilson reportedly has four prefered destinations, including the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas, of course, has a franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott. He is coming off of a brutal injury, but is expected to make a full recovery. More notably, he and Dallas have had a multi-year standoff on his contract. He played last year on the franchise tag, and while there’s plenty of optimism that a deal will be reached this offseason, there is still a chance that he winds up doing the same this year.

Because of that, Dak Prescott controls his destiny with regard to any trade. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says it gives him a de facto no trade clause, and as a result, the Cowboys aren’t a very realistic trade destination for Wilson.

“Don’t see the Cowboys being able to make a move for Russell Wilson as much sense as it might make to some,” he said on the Tuesday edition of his podcast for ESPN. “To do that, they would have to get Dak Prescott traded to Seattle, and Dak Prescott would have to be willing to sign, what we think will be his franchise tender, to make that trade possible.”

🎙 Cardinals’ DE @JJWatt on why he chose Arizona and what he will miss most about Houston. 🎙 Sizing up the Russell Wilson situation in Seattle. 🎧 https://t.co/zdV4NuQkft — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2021

Prescott would have to sign off on heading to Seattle and likely reupping long term. Given Wilson’s issues with the franchise, and Dak’s desire to stay in Dallas, it just doesn’t seem realistic.

“Why would Dak Prescott cooperate with the Dallas Cowboys and allow them to dictate where he’s going to go in the future? He doesn’t owe them that. And so he’s not going to do that. “By being in the position he is now, Dak Prescott has an unofficial no-trade clause. Because unless he signs his franchise tender, they can’t trade him. They cannot. So Dak Prescott is controlling that situation. So it makes Dallas illogical and improbable. Nothing in this league is impossible, though, so you never know. But again, illogical and improbable.”

Wilson also likes the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints. Those might be more realistic, if things actually trend in the direction of Russ being traded.

[ESPN]