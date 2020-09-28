Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is demanding the NFL punish the Dallas Cowboys for what appeared to be a dirty play by defensive lineman Trysten Hill Sunday afternoon.

Hill is getting blasted for his tackle on Seahawks running back Chris Carson. The Cowboys defensive lineman tackled Carson by wrapping up his leg.

Once Carson went to the ground, Hill rolled over and appeared to twist Carson’s leg. Plenty of former players have ripped Hill for what they’re calling a “dirty play.”

Take a look below.

Why is this dude trying to rip Carson's leg off after the play?? pic.twitter.com/N4bCEWgAMF — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 27, 2020

The play caused Carson to leave the field with an apparent knee injury. Luckily, it turned out just to be a minor knee sprain and he should be able to play this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Hill and the Cowboys could be facing punishment from the NFL because of Hill’s “dirty” tackle. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is demanding the NFL investigate the tackle and issue a punishment for the play.

@NFL this needs to be addressed ASAP!! Doing dirty dumb malicious shit like this can end someone’s season! This is clearly intentional and getting fined isn’t enough. Im all for guys playing hard but I have zero tolerance for this @NFL pic.twitter.com/cdllxdiAVi — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) September 28, 2020

We’re not here to judge whether or not Hill’s tackle was indeed a dirty play. But it certainly doesn’t look like a football move. Chris Carson could’ve become seriously injured from the tackle. Luckily, he’s okay.

The NFL has done extensive work to ensure plays like this don’t happen. It’ll be interesting to see if the league decides to issue a fine or suspension as a result of Hill’s tackle.

The last thing commissioner Roger Goodell can afford to do is start letting “dirty” plays go unnoticed.