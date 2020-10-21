Sean Lee Reacts To Comments By Anonymous Cowboys Players

You can add linebacker Sean Lee to the list of Dallas Cowboys players downplaying recent anonymous comments from teammates.

On Tuesday, the day after Dallas fell to 2-4 on the season, NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that one unnamed player told her the current coaching staff is “totally unprepared,” while another Cowboy said “they just aren’t good at their jobs.”

Today, Lee addressed the budding controversy, saying to take anything that was said anonymously with a grain of salt.

“The first thing I think with anonymous sources, you never really can take them serious,” Lee said, via Pro Football Talk. “First, they don’t put their name on it. Second, you don’t know if the person’s in the room, or not in the room. Maybe they were. Maybe they’re not now. Sometimes you don’t know if it’s through a secondhand source. Maybe it is a player, but maybe it’s coming through an agent. You just can’t speculate. “So you have to just say, listen, the consensus in our locker room, with our defense right now, is that we all need to work hard. We all need to improve. There’s no pointing fingers. The only way out of this is to keep faith in each other. And we have that faith. Like we said, anything anonymous, we’re not going to worry about that.”

Ezekiel Elliott also spoke out, saying that team members should keep any issues “in house.” Yesterday, head coach Mike McCarthy indicated he wasn’t paying much attention to unsourced comments.

“Well, I mean, first off, I haven’t heard any of those type of discussions,” McCarthy said Tuesday. “I think like a lot of things when you hit a part of your season, or any challenge where there is negativity out there and where it comes from and who it comes from, that’s something that I’ve never chased.”

Amazingly, despite all of this, the Cowboys remain in first place in the NFC East. They take on the Washington Football Team this Sunday.

A win over WFT would move Dallas to 3-4 on the season and keep them atop the weak division for at least one more week.