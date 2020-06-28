Sean Lee Outlines His Mindset Heading Into The Cowboys’ Season

Cowboys LB Sean Lee played in all 16 games for the first time in his career in 2019. And he’s looking forward to being the elder statesman in 2020.

Speaking to ESPN, Lee revealed his mindset for the 2020 NFL season. He feels that his desire to win a championship is as strong as ever, and it’s only gotten stronger over the years. But he did admit that he feels a little “like the old man” with so many young players with mid-to-late 1990s birthdays.

“You feel like the old man when you realize some of these mid-, late-’90s birthdays of the guys you’re playing with,” Lee said. “It does keep you young. But I’m as excited as I’ve ever been and love the game as much as I ever loved it. It’s good. It gives you a sense of urgency that you only have so many shots to win a championship. When you get near the end and don’t have that championship, you feel that more than ever.”

Lee added that he wishes he could have been around his teammates more this offseason.

“That’s the toughest part, not being around the guys and building that bond that you work on from March to now,” Lee said. “The shared sacrifice of lifting and running together and kind of growing closer over time with hard work.”

The Cowboys are coming off an 8-8 season that saw them narrowly miss the playoffs. That failure led owner Jerry Jones to dismiss head coach Jason Garrett and replace him with Mike McCarthy.

Lee, meanwhile, will be 34 when the 2020 NFL season begins. With so many injuries accumulated over the years, his chances of playing in or winning a Super Bowl are fading.

Will Sean Lee and the Cowboys contend for a Super Bowl in 2020?