Cowboys Insider Has Discouraging Update On Sean Lee

Talent has never been an issue for Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee. Injuries, on the other hand, have prevented the All-Pro from reaching his full potential.

With the regular season just about set to begin, the Cowboys will be without Lee for their Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. This shouldn’t surprise too many fans though since he hasn’t practiced yet this year.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are expected to place Lee on injured reserve to begin the season. He’s reportedly recovering from a sports hernia.

Dallas doesn’t have a timetable for Lee’s return to the gridiron. It has to be a major concern that he hasn’t participated in a single practice this training camp.

Lee actually appeared in all 16 games for Dallas in 2019, recording 86 tackles, four passes defended and an interception. The defense desperately needed him out there due to Leighton Vander Esch’s absence.

The good news for Dallas is that it’s not another knee injury for Sean Lee. He’s dealt with far too many of those over the course of his career.

Even without Lee on the field for Week 1, the Cowboys have one of the best linebacking corps in the league. Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch are both exceptional playmakers on defense.

Mike McCarthy will have a decision to make though when it comes to who will be starting at strongside linebacker – Lee’s current position.

