Ever since Sean Payton announced that he’s stepping down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, the public has been linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. He spent time with the team from 2003 to 2005.

During an appearance on PFT Live this Friday, Payton was asked about the recent Cowboys rumors. The former Super Bowl champion was also asked if he has discussed these rumors with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Payton told ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio that he hasn’t had any conversations with McCarthy yet, but that could change in the future.

“I haven’t,” Payton said. “You know what, it’s a good idea because I felt like it took place for a while with Jason Garrett, a good friend of mine who I coached at the Giants. Still a close friend to this day, and I consider Mike someone who’s a close friend. Mike’s done it long enough. We both entered the league as head coaches the same year in ’06. We’re of the same age and we’re of the same background. Look, our paths have been different. I’m his big fan and I think he’s one of those guys who’s a fantastic coach.”

Payton also made an interesting comment about his departure from the Saints while on PFT Live.

“I had this whole conversation with Saints’ ownership the week prior to the wildcard round and Mrs. Benson said, ‘Take a week, go on vacation to Mexico, and before you come back put that answer,’ because I knew then I wanted to step away. Sure enough, that first round game, Dallas loses. I’m like, ‘Ah, It would’ve been so much easier if I had the Tuesday before that.’”

Clearly, Payton knew that people would start speculating about his future in the NFL once he made that decision. More importantly, he knew the public would link him to the Cowboys.

