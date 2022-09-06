Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst.

During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Payton has the Cowboys winning their season opener. He highlighted how sharp their defense has been under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

"I think it'll be interesting," Payton told Adams. "I like Dallas in this game. I think Dallas' defense is improved again. I think Dan [Quinn] does a great job. Those guys play with great speed to the football, they'll turn it over. I like them winning this game."

This prediction from Payton will receive a lot of attention simply because he has been linked to the Cowboys' head coaching job for several years.

Now that Payton is on the open market, the possibility of him taking his talents to Dallas seems more viable than ever before.

However, the Cowboys won't need to entertain the thought of hiring Payton if they have success this season.

In the event that Dallas struggles this fall, all the rumblings surrounding Payton's coaching future will only get louder.