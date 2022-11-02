Shannon Sharpe: Cowboys "Should've" Made 1 Trade

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Shannon Sharpe attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a deal. Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe believes "America's Team" should've made a stronger push to add a veteran wideout.

During this Wednesday's episode of FS1's "Undisputed," Sharpe said the Cowboys should've acquired Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans.

"He has six, 1,000 yards seasons in 8 years, the man produces," Sharpe said. "[Tom] Brady, [Drew] Brees, Jared Goff, now he's in Houston and still tacking up 1,000-yard seasons. He's a bonafide deep threat."

The Cowboys actually had trade talks with the Texans about Cooks, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Breer said Cooks' guaranteed money for 2023 was the dealbreaker. His base salary for next season is $18 million.

Cooks would've given the Cowboys another explosive playmaker, there's no doubt about it. The former first-round pick has averaged 13.7 yards per reception over the course of his career.

With that said, Dallas can still add a dynamic playmaker to its offense through free agency. After all, Odell Beckham Jr. is still available.

Do the Cowboys believe they need more help in order to win the NFC? That's a question Jerry Jones will have to answer.