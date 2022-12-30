Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18.

During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over the Titans.

Unsurprisingly, Sharpe didn't really like what he saw from Mike McCarthy's squad.

"I wasn't impressed at all," Sharpe said. "This might be their least impressive win of the season."

Sharpe also said that Dallas "got bailed out every time by undisciplined backups."

Last night's win was so underwhelming that even Skip Bayless was down on the Cowboys this Friday. He said, "I can’t do it today, they did not earn or deserve it."

Dak Prescott had another game with multiple turnovers, tossing two interceptions in the first half. He also had 282 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys will need their star quarterback to take care of the football if they're going to be legitimate contenders in the NFC.